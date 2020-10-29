Top World Trade Organization officials recommended the Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the role of director general at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Top World Trade Organization officials recommended the Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the role of director general at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Top World Trade Organization officials recommended the Nigerian candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the role of director general at a meeting in Geneva on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on path to lead WTO, but US-China divided on leadership choice

  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala recommended to lead the WTO by Geneva officials, with backing from Africa, Europe, Japan and China
  • But with the US throwing its weight behind Korean candidate Yoo Myung-hee, there is a potential for deadlock

Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 12:43am, 29 Oct, 2020

