Boeing on Wednesday reported its fourth straight quarterly loss and announced it would cut more jobs as the coronavirus pandemic and the grounding of its 737 MAX continued to hit its revenue. Photo: AFP
Boeing’s China aviation business in the spotlight after Beijing announces sanctions on defence unit
- China’s sanctions on Boeing Defense do not include penalties on the firm’s commercial aviation business, but analysts say Beijing is ‘sending a message’
- US-China friction could affect Boeing’s share of China’s civilian aviation market, but strong demand for passenger jets means purchases are likely to continue for now
Topic | US-China relations
Boeing on Wednesday reported its fourth straight quarterly loss and announced it would cut more jobs as the coronavirus pandemic and the grounding of its 737 MAX continued to hit its revenue. Photo: AFP