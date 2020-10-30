Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
US election: China would ‘probably prefer a Biden presidency’ over Trump, says former top American envoy to Beijing
- Former US ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing will be ‘conflicted’ over next week’s US election, but ultimately prefer Democrat challenger Joe Biden
- Baucus, a Biden adviser, says despite rising Chinese nationalism during his tenure, there was little that could be done to stop action on Hong Kong or Xinjiang
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP