Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US election: China would ‘probably prefer a Biden presidency’ over Trump, says former top American envoy to Beijing

  • Former US ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing will be ‘conflicted’ over next week’s US election, but ultimately prefer Democrat challenger Joe Biden
  • Baucus, a Biden adviser, says despite rising Chinese nationalism during his tenure, there was little that could be done to stop action on Hong Kong or Xinjiang

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham

Updated: 6:15am, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Former ambassador to China Max Baucus says Beijing would probably prefer Joe Biden as president over Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE