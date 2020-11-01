The Dongshankou area of Guangzhou is well known among many Cantonese people around the world, but development plans could see several historical buildings razed. Photo: Shutterstock
Guangzhou’s latest urban development plan sparks debate about preserving cultural roots
- One of the few remaining traditional neighbourhoods in Guangzhou looks to be the latest casualty of rapid gentrification and urbanisation
- Local residents and outsiders are flowing into the area to snap pictures and reminisce before homes are demolished
