In China, contributions to gross domestic product (GDP) come from three main sectors: agriculture, industry and services. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
China GDP: what is it and why is it important?
- China’s gross domestic product (GDP) is the value of all goods and services produced within the country over a certain time period
- Beijing’s embrace of market forces in the late 1970s unleashed an economic boom that saw GDP grow at nearly 10 per cent annually from 1989 to 2019
