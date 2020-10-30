In China, contributions to gross domestic product (GDP) come from three main sectors: agriculture, industry and services. Photo: Xinhua In China, contributions to gross domestic product (GDP) come from three main sectors: agriculture, industry and services. Photo: Xinhua
China GDP: what is it and why is it important?

  • China’s gross domestic product (GDP) is the value of all goods and services produced within the country over a certain time period
  • Beijing’s embrace of market forces in the late 1970s unleashed an economic boom that saw GDP grow at nearly 10 per cent annually from 1989 to 2019

SCMP Reporter
Updated: 5:04pm, 30 Oct, 2020

