Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua
China regional GDP data shows growing economic divide, exacerbated by coronavirus
- China’s economy on the surface has recovered from the impact of the coronavirus with a 4.9 per cent third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate
- But under the surface of the country’s overall strong rebound, regional economic divergences have widened in wake of the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | China GDP
Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua