Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua
Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China regional GDP data shows growing economic divide, exacerbated by coronavirus

  • China’s economy on the surface has recovered from the impact of the coronavirus with a 4.9 per cent third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate
  • But under the surface of the country’s overall strong rebound, regional economic divergences have widened in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Topic |   China GDP
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:34pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua
Kashgar in Xinjiang province was placed under a de facto lockdown after more than 100 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE