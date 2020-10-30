China’s state planning agency says it will submit economic targets in a draft outline of the 14th five-year plan. Photo: AP
China GDP targets may resume for 2021-25, state planner says
- Ning Jizhe says the National Development and Reform Commission will propose ‘targets and specific indicators’ for the 14th five-year plan
- Beijing decided in May not to set a specific annual economic growth target for this year due to the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus
