China’s state planning agency says it will submit economic targets in a draft outline of the 14th five-year plan. Photo: AP China’s state planning agency says it will submit economic targets in a draft outline of the 14th five-year plan. Photo: AP
China GDP targets may resume for 2021-25, state planner says

  • Ning Jizhe says the National Development and Reform Commission will propose ‘targets and specific indicators’ for the 14th five-year plan
  • Beijing decided in May not to set a specific annual economic growth target for this year due to the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus

Orange Wang
Updated: 8:30pm, 30 Oct, 2020

