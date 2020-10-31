China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures sentiment in the services and construction sectors, stood at 56.2 in October, above the 55.9 reading for September. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s economic recovery powers on as manufacturing, services sectors remain strong
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 51.4 in October, slightly below the reading of 51.5 for September
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures sentiment in the services and construction sectors, stood at 56.2 in October, above the 55.9 reading for September
Topic | China economy
