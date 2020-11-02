China’s overall economy has continued its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus, with growth in the third quarter accelerating to 4.9 per cent. Photo: Xinhua China’s overall economy has continued its recovery from the impact of the coronavirus, with growth in the third quarter accelerating to 4.9 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China’s economic recovery continues as manufacturing outlook rises to highest level since January 2011

  • Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.6 in October, the highest reading since January 2011
  • On Saturday, the China’s official manufacturing PMI fell slightly to 51.4 in October from 51.5 in September, but continued to show strong activity

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 9:55am, 2 Nov, 2020

