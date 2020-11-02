Ant Group’s US$34.5 billion dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai – expected to go public this week – will be the world’s largest stock market debut ever. Photo: Reuters Ant Group’s US$34.5 billion dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai – expected to go public this week – will be the world’s largest stock market debut ever. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

Ant IPO: how US-China trade tensions are driving foreign investment in world’s largest public offering

  • Pipeline of Chinese technology firm IPOs drawing strong foreign interest despite threats of American financial sanctions
  • Analysts say scepticism is mounting over whether investment curbs by the United States on portfolio flows into China will materialise any time soon

Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung
Karen Yeung

Updated: 5:51pm, 2 Nov, 2020

