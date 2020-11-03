Last week’s closure of Stanley Black & Decker’s wholly-owned China unit in Shenzhen marked the latest retreat by a manufacturing business from the area amid rising labour and land costs. Photo: He Huifeng Last week’s closure of Stanley Black & Decker’s wholly-owned China unit in Shenzhen marked the latest retreat by a manufacturing business from the area amid rising labour and land costs. Photo: He Huifeng
Last week’s closure of Stanley Black & Decker’s wholly-owned China unit in Shenzhen marked the latest retreat by a manufacturing business from the area amid rising labour and land costs. Photo: He Huifeng
Economy /  China Economy

China manufacturing: Stanley Black & Decker shuts Shenzhen factory as costs soar

  • Sudden closure after 25 years in the community reflects Shenzhen’s transition from manufacturing base to technology hub
  • Immediately after the announcement, human resource managers and labour agents swarmed the site to recruit laid-off workers to join other factories in the area

Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng
He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:15pm, 3 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Last week’s closure of Stanley Black & Decker’s wholly-owned China unit in Shenzhen marked the latest retreat by a manufacturing business from the area amid rising labour and land costs. Photo: He Huifeng Last week’s closure of Stanley Black & Decker’s wholly-owned China unit in Shenzhen marked the latest retreat by a manufacturing business from the area amid rising labour and land costs. Photo: He Huifeng
Last week’s closure of Stanley Black & Decker’s wholly-owned China unit in Shenzhen marked the latest retreat by a manufacturing business from the area amid rising labour and land costs. Photo: He Huifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE