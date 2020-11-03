PetroChina and Sinopec, two of China’s state-owned oil giants, spun off their pipeline assets into a new state-owned vehicle called PipeChina in the past year. Photo: Shutterstock PetroChina and Sinopec, two of China’s state-owned oil giants, spun off their pipeline assets into a new state-owned vehicle called PipeChina in the past year. Photo: Shutterstock
Xi Jinping calls for China’s state-owned enterprises to be ‘stronger and bigger’, despite US, EU opposition

  • Beijing is eyeing more state-led monopolies after they were found to be most effective in complying with government demands during the coronavirus
  • President said state firms proved their value in ‘both pandemic control and industrial production’, but efficiency of China’s state sector remains an issue of contention

Frank Tang
Updated: 7:25pm, 3 Nov, 2020

