The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.8 in October from 54.8 in September. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s services sector remained strong in October, second highest in 10 years
- Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 56.8 from 54.8 in October
- It follows the official non-manufacturing PMI rising to 56.2 in October, above the 55.9 reading for September
Topic | China economy
