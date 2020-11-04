The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.8 in October from 54.8 in September. Photo: Xinhua The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 56.8 in October from 54.8 in September. Photo: Xinhua
developing | China’s services sector remained strong in October, second highest in 10 years

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a gauge of sentiment among smaller, private firms, rose to 56.8 from 54.8 in October
  • It follows the official non-manufacturing PMI rising to 56.2 in October, above the 55.9 reading for September

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 10:19am, 4 Nov, 2020

