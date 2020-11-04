Harvard professor and author Graham Allison with China Vice-President Wang Qishan. Photo: Twitter
US-China relations: rivalry in early stage and will only get ‘fiercer’, Harvard professor Graham Allison says
- China and the US have been locked in a trade war for over two years, with relations have been further soured over Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea
- Graham Allison wrote ‘Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides’ Trap?’ and is the Douglas Dillon professor of government at Harvard Kennedy School
Topic | US-China relations
Harvard professor and author Graham Allison with China Vice-President Wang Qishan. Photo: Twitter