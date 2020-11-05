There are signs China may be set to abandon its decades-long policy of birth restrictions. Photo: Xinhua There are signs China may be set to abandon its decades-long policy of birth restrictions. Photo: Xinhua
China birth restrictions ‘fading out’ as mention of family planning dropped from 14th five-year plan

  • Reference to ‘family planning’ was dropped from the 14th five-year plan, an omission researchers say shows China is letting its controversial birth restrictions fade out
  • Last year, the number of newborns in China sank to the lowest level since the Great Chinese Famine six decades ago and its population is rapidly ageing

Sidney Leng

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Nov, 2020

