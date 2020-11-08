Details of Xi Jinping’s comments were released following the completion of the Central Committee’s fifth plenum last week, where China’s top leaders discussed the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 and a longer-term 2035 vision. Photo: Bloomberg Details of Xi Jinping’s comments were released following the completion of the Central Committee’s fifth plenum last week, where China’s top leaders discussed the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 and a longer-term 2035 vision. Photo: Bloomberg
Details of Xi Jinping’s comments were released following the completion of the Central Committee’s fifth plenum last week, where China’s top leaders discussed the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 and a longer-term 2035 vision. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China GDP: Xi Jinping says ‘completely possible’ to double size of economy by 2035, despite foreign hostility

  • China can become a high-income country by 2025 and double size of economy by 2035, President Xi Jinping says
  • Xi also says the country can rely on its domestic market for growth as the world grows less friendly

Topic |   China economy
Frank TangZhou Xin
Frank Tang in Beijing and Zhou Xin

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Details of Xi Jinping’s comments were released following the completion of the Central Committee’s fifth plenum last week, where China’s top leaders discussed the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 and a longer-term 2035 vision. Photo: Bloomberg Details of Xi Jinping’s comments were released following the completion of the Central Committee’s fifth plenum last week, where China’s top leaders discussed the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 and a longer-term 2035 vision. Photo: Bloomberg
Details of Xi Jinping’s comments were released following the completion of the Central Committee’s fifth plenum last week, where China’s top leaders discussed the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25 and a longer-term 2035 vision. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE