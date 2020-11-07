China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed. Photo: AP China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as pace of import growth cooled off

  • China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October from a year earlier while imports grew by 4.7 per cent
  • In the month before the election China’s trade surplus with the United States was 46.5 per cent higher than the day Donald Trump took office

Topic |   China economy
Finbarr Bermingham and Orange Wang
Finbarr Bermingham and Orange Wang

Updated: 12:17pm, 7 Nov, 2020

