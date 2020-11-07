China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as the pace of import growth cooled, data released by the country’s customs agency on Saturday showed. Photo: AP
China’s exports surged unexpectedly last month, as pace of import growth cooled off
- China’s exports grew by 11.4 per cent in October from a year earlier while imports grew by 4.7 per cent
- In the month before the election China’s trade surplus with the United States was 46.5 per cent higher than the day Donald Trump took office
Topic | China economy
