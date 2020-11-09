Then vice-president Joe Biden visits Beijing for a China-US business dialogue in 2011. Photo: AFP Then vice-president Joe Biden visits Beijing for a China-US business dialogue in 2011. Photo: AFP
Then vice-president Joe Biden visits Beijing for a China-US business dialogue in 2011. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

After Joe Biden election win, China will seek to renegotiate trade deal, Beijing advisers say

  • Donald Trump’s phase one trade deal seen as ‘twisted’ in Beijing, leading insiders to predict an attempt at renegotiation under Joe Biden
  • But US trade experts say it is unlikely Biden can do anything that could be construed as being soft on China

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 6:00am, 9 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Then vice-president Joe Biden visits Beijing for a China-US business dialogue in 2011. Photo: AFP Then vice-president Joe Biden visits Beijing for a China-US business dialogue in 2011. Photo: AFP
Then vice-president Joe Biden visits Beijing for a China-US business dialogue in 2011. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE