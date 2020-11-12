The history of Chinese money spans more than 3,000 years, but the official renminbi was first issued during the Chinese civil war in 1948. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
China’s yuan vs renminbi: what’s the difference?
- The yuan is technically the unit of account of the renminbi, the official name of the currency, but yuan is also used to referred to the Chinese currency
- Despite Beijing’s best efforts, the currency still has a long way to go before it can challenge the US dollar because of rigid capital controls
Topic | Yuan
The history of Chinese money spans more than 3,000 years, but the official renminbi was first issued during the Chinese civil war in 1948. Photo: Reuters