The history of Chinese money spans more than 3,000 years, but the official renminbi was first issued during the Chinese civil war in 1948. Photo: Reuters The history of Chinese money spans more than 3,000 years, but the official renminbi was first issued during the Chinese civil war in 1948. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan vs renminbi: what’s the difference?

  • The yuan is technically the unit of account of the renminbi, the official name of the currency, but yuan is also used to referred to the Chinese currency
  • Despite Beijing’s best efforts, the currency still has a long way to go before it can challenge the US dollar because of rigid capital controls

Karen Yeung
Updated: 5:30pm, 12 Nov, 2020

