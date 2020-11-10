China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.5 per cent in October 2020 from a year earlier, down from a 1.7 per cent increase in September. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
China inflation: how is it measured and why is it important?
- Inflation captures the rising costs of goods and services in an economy and, as a result, the decreasing purchasing power of consumers
- China’s inflation is most often measured by the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks the prices people pay for a series of goods and services
Topic | China inflation
China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose just 0.5 per cent in October 2020 from a year earlier, down from a 1.7 per cent increase in September. Photo: AFP