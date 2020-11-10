A computer chip and motherboard are displayed at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters A computer chip and motherboard are displayed at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
China sacrificing economic growth in self-sufficiency strategy, analysts say

  • Recognising that the United States has ‘enormous leverage’ over China in the technology sector, Beijing is going all-in to build an indigenous, reliable supply chain
  • President Xi Jinping says central government will ‘enhance global value chain’s dependence on China’, with deterrence capabilities to curb supply cut-offs

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:30am, 10 Nov, 2020

A computer chip and motherboard are displayed at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
