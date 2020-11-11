Around 20 per cent of the phase one trade deal signed in January between China and the United states demands protections for trade secrets, trademarks, patents, pharmaceutical-related intellectual property and from counterfeit goods from China. Photo: Xinhua
China targets trademarks violations in effort to improve IP protection, but unlikely to satisfy US demands
- The China National Intellectual Property Administration launched the two-year long Blue Sky campaign in May 2019
- One of the primary demands from the United States has been for Beijing to strengthen intellectual property protection and stop forcing the transfer of technology
