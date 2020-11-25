A lower yuan exchange rate figure means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar, indicating a stronger Chinese currency. Photo: AP
Explainer |
US dollar-yuan exchange rate: what is it and why is it important?
- The exchange rate between China’s yuan and the US dollar has become a closely watched issue again, including being dragged into the trade war between the two nations
- A lower yuan exchange rate figure means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar, indicating a stronger Chinese currency
Topic | Yuan
A lower yuan exchange rate figure means it takes fewer yuan to purchase one US dollar, indicating a stronger Chinese currency. Photo: AP