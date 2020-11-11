Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) surged 105 per cent to 160,000, their fourth consecutive month of gain. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Photo: Xinhua Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) surged 105 per cent to 160,000, their fourth consecutive month of gain. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
China’s coronavirus recovery continues as car sales rise for seventh straight month in October

  • Vehicle sales in China rose 12.5 per cent in October from the same month a year earlier
  • Sales hit 2.57 million vehicles last month, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed

Updated: 4:27pm, 11 Nov, 2020

