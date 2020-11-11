Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new loans would drop to 800 billion yuan (US$121 billion). October new loans hit the lowest since the same month last year, when the tally was 661.3 billion yuan. Photo: Bloomberg Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new loans would drop to 800 billion yuan (US$121 billion). October new loans hit the lowest since the same month last year, when the tally was 661.3 billion yuan. Photo: Bloomberg
China bank loans down to lowest in a year, but broader credit growth quickens

  • Lenders issued 689.8 billion yuan (US$104.3 billion) in new yuan loans last month, data from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) showed on Wednesday
  • This was down from 1.9 trillion yuan in September, but broad M2 money supply in October grew 10.5 per cent from a year earlier

Updated: 5:24pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new loans would drop to 800 billion yuan (US$121 billion). October new loans hit the lowest since the same month last year, when the tally was 661.3 billion yuan. Photo: Bloomberg
