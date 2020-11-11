Before the event, the Shanghai government said that 400,000 people had registered, although it did not provide a breakdown of foreign visitors. In 2019, more than 500,000 people registered for the trade fair with 6,000 from overseas. Photo: Xinhua
China’s firms sign US$73 billion worth of deals at flagship Shanghai import expo
- The third annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai concluded on Monday, with US$72.62 billion worth of deals signed during the six-day event
- Due to the coronavirus, the six-day international trade event imposed strict access to cross border travellers, who had to quarantine for 14 days and be tested
Topic | China International Import Expo
Before the event, the Shanghai government said that 400,000 people had registered, although it did not provide a breakdown of foreign visitors. In 2019, more than 500,000 people registered for the trade fair with 6,000 from overseas. Photo: Xinhua