Factory workers in China’s manufacturing hub of Guangdong province are busy cranking out household items, which are increasingly in high demand across Europe and in the United States. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s makers of lockdown goods eyeing next windfall as coronavirus shutdowns return to the West
- China’s exports have boomed as factories churn out goods for work and play amid renewed coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and the United States
- While second windfall may not be as big as the first, factories across China’s manufacturing heartland expect the good times to keep rolling well into next year
