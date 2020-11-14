Daigou are small-time buyers who would traditionally travel abroad on buying trips for their customers. Photo: Reuters
China’s band of daigou shoppers turn to domestic sales after coronavirus halts overseas trips for luxury goods
- Daigou women, small-time buyers who would traditionally travel abroad on shopping trips for customers, have been forced to shift to domestic purchases by the coronavirus
- President Xi Jinping announced the so-called dual circulation strategy earlier this year, with the plan placing a greater focus on the domestic market
Topic | China economy
Daigou are small-time buyers who would traditionally travel abroad on buying trips for their customers. Photo: Reuters