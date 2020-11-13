The political spat between Beijing and Canberra is escalating into a one-sided trade war, with China blacklisting commodities and foodstuffs from coal to lobster. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: dispute leaves 400 seafarers stranded with US$200 million of Australian coal held up
- At least 21 bulk carriers are anchored off the Port of Jingtang, unable to offload their Australian coal that could be worth around US$200 million
- Fifteen of the ships have been waiting since June, according to Bloomberg analysis, while the remainder have been delayed at least four weeks
Topic | China-Australia relations
The political spat between Beijing and Canberra is escalating into a one-sided trade war, with China blacklisting commodities and foodstuffs from coal to lobster. Photo: Reuters