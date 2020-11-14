Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers (pictured in 2015) spoke candidly at the China Development Forum about what he thinks is wrong with the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers (pictured in 2015) spoke candidly at the China Development Forum about what he thinks is wrong with the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: Beijing’s provocation partly to blame for rising tensions, ex-US treasury chief says

  • There have been a number of actions by China that have ‘contributed to imperilling the relationship’, Larry Summers tells China Development Forum
  • But both sides should ‘think very hard about what we can do to reduce the sense of truculence’ that is damaging ties, he says

He Huifeng in Guangdong and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:30pm, 14 Nov, 2020

