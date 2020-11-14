Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers (pictured in 2015) spoke candidly at the China Development Forum about what he thinks is wrong with the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: Beijing’s provocation partly to blame for rising tensions, ex-US treasury chief says
- There have been a number of actions by China that have ‘contributed to imperilling the relationship’, Larry Summers tells China Development Forum
- But both sides should ‘think very hard about what we can do to reduce the sense of truculence’ that is damaging ties, he says
Topic | US-China relations
Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers (pictured in 2015) spoke candidly at the China Development Forum about what he thinks is wrong with the US-China relationship. Photo: AFP