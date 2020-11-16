China’s retail sales, a key indicator of consumption trends in the world’s most populous nation, grew by 4.3 per cent from a year earlier, marking the third successive month of expansion. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China economy continues strong growth trajectory in October, but imbalances remain
- China’s industrial production grew by 6.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, retail sales grew by 4.3 per cent and fixed asset investment grew by 1.8 per cent year to date
- Retail sales continued to lag industrial output, with consumers remaining cautious in their spending in the world’s most populous nation
