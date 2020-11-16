Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 18.3 per cent in October from a year earlier to 81.87 billion yuan ($12.4 billion). Photo: Reuters
FDI in China up 18.3 per cent in October
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China rose 18.3 per cent in October from a year earlier to 81.87 billion yuan (US$12.4 billion)
- For the January-October period, FDI rose 6.4 per cent from a year earlier to 800.68 billion yuan (US$121.2 billion), quickening from the 5.2 per cent gain in the first three quarters
