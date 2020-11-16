The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) covers nearly one third of the world’s population and gross domestic product. Photo: Reuters
China’s marginal RCEP gains will not offset trade war impact on economy, studies show
- Studies show the benefits of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will not outweigh the negative impact of the long-running US trade war on China’s economy
- However, analysts agree the trade pact, which covers 30 per cent of the global economy, is far more strategically significant than in direct economic impact
