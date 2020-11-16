China created 10.09 million urban jobs between January and October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says. Photo: Xinhua China created 10.09 million urban jobs between January and October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says. Photo: Xinhua
China declares early victory in 2020 job creation goal, but questions linger over data

  • China’s urban unemployment rate was 5.3 per cent in October, 0.1 percentage points below September, and comparable with pre-coronavirus levels in 2019
  • Official data shows China has already surpassed this year’s urban job creation target, although experts have cast doubt on the accuracy of figures

Cissy Zhou
Updated: 7:13pm, 16 Nov, 2020

