China created 10.09 million urban jobs between January and October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says. Photo: Xinhua
China declares early victory in 2020 job creation goal, but questions linger over data
- China’s urban unemployment rate was 5.3 per cent in October, 0.1 percentage points below September, and comparable with pre-coronavirus levels in 2019
- Official data shows China has already surpassed this year’s urban job creation target, although experts have cast doubt on the accuracy of figures
