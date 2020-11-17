Australia typically accounts for up to 40 per cent of the world’s malting barley trade, used in beer production, and 20 per cent of feed barley. Well over half its total exports, around 6 million tonnes in a good year, go to China, the world’s biggest beer maker. Photo: Bloomberg
China-Australia relations: barley farmers begin harvest under cloud of Beijing’s tariffs
- China confirmed in May that it would impose a tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports following the conclusion of its anti-dumping investigations
- Two-way trade between China and Australia is worth around A$240 billion (US$175 billion), while China buys around 39 per cent of Australia’s merchandise exports
Topic | China-Australia relations
