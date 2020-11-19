China is looking to rely more on domestic consumer spending, shifting its growth engine from state-led investment and exports, seen here at the Port of Lianyungang in Jiangsu province. Photo: Bloomberg
What is China’s dual circulation economic strategy and why is it important?
- China’s emphasis on growth through exports is being bolstered by a focus on domestic demand as the international trade environment comes less supportive
- The coronavirus has highlighted the risks and vulnerabilities inherent in deep trade integration, spurring countries to reduce their reliance on other economies
