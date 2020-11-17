In October, the surveyed jobless rate was 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: AFP
China unemployment rate: how is it measured and why is it important?
- China provides an official surveyed unemployment rate but it does not include 149 million self-employed business owners and nearly 300 million migrant workers
- The rate rose to historic levels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but since then has gradually retreated to near pre-pandemic levels
