China unemployment rate: how is it measured and why is it important?

  • China provides an official surveyed unemployment rate but it does not include 149 million self-employed business owners and nearly 300 million migrant workers
  • The rate rose to historic levels in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but since then has gradually retreated to near pre-pandemic levels

Sidney Leng
Brian Peach and Sidney Leng

Updated: 6:10pm, 17 Nov, 2020

In October, the surveyed jobless rate was 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: AFP In October, the surveyed jobless rate was 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: AFP
In October, the surveyed jobless rate was 5.3 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Photo: AFP
