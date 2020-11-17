There have been 110 corporate bond defaults in China this year, totalling 126.28 billion yuan, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. Photo: Bloomberg There have been 110 corporate bond defaults in China this year, totalling 126.28 billion yuan, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. Photo: Bloomberg
There have been 110 corporate bond defaults in China this year, totalling 126.28 billion yuan, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China debt defaults stoke unease about ‘broader market contagion’

  • Unexpected bond default of Yongcheng Coal has rocked investor confidence and stirred concern about domestic rating agencies
  • Investors now fret about additional bond defaults from companies owned by cash-strapped local governments

Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 7:03pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
There have been 110 corporate bond defaults in China this year, totalling 126.28 billion yuan, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. Photo: Bloomberg There have been 110 corporate bond defaults in China this year, totalling 126.28 billion yuan, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. Photo: Bloomberg
There have been 110 corporate bond defaults in China this year, totalling 126.28 billion yuan, according to Chinese financial data provider Wind. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE