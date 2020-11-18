In 2019 overall, the European Union’s trade imbalance with China stood at a deficit of US$218 billion, meaning that there was more demand for westbound services. Photo: Xinhua
China-Europe rail trade imbalance growing due coronavirus, demand for PPE
- China Railway Express, a key rail project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative, operated a record 11,000 trains across Eurasia by early November
- China continued to run a large trade surplus with the European Union in the first 10 months of year, indicating that westward shipments remain much larger
