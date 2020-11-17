On a trip to China in 2009, Obama raised issues around “massive trade imbalances” and “China’s currency manipulation and other unfair practices” during a meeting with Wen Jiabao, then China’s premier. Photo: Xinhua
Barack Obama: ‘I could not have a trade war’ with China due to global financial crisis
- Former US president Barack Obama explains that he was ‘hamstrung’ on dealing with China’s trade policies by global economic meltdown
- Obama says he ‘had to make sure we did not start a trade war that tipped the world into a depression’, on the back of the global financial crisis of 2008-09
Topic | US-China relations
On a trip to China in 2009, Obama raised issues around “massive trade imbalances” and “China’s currency manipulation and other unfair practices” during a meeting with Wen Jiabao, then China’s premier. Photo: Xinhua