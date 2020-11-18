China, the world’s biggest importer of integrated circuits, has sought to reduce its dependence on imports amid concerns over supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions with the United States. Photo: AFP
China’s semiconductor dream takes a hit as local authority takes over ‘nightmare’ Wuhan factory
- Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) has been taken over by the Dongxihu district government in central province of Hubei
- Former chief executive Chiang Shang-yi described his experience with HSMC as a ‘nightmare’ after its plans to build a US$20 billion plant suffered delays
Topic | Semiconductors
China, the world’s biggest importer of integrated circuits, has sought to reduce its dependence on imports amid concerns over supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions with the United States. Photo: AFP