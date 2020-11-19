Chinese splurged 769.7 billion yuan this year during Singles’ Day. Photo: Bloomberg Chinese splurged 769.7 billion yuan this year during Singles’ Day. Photo: Bloomberg
China Singles’ Day: do record sales really show a rebound in consumer spending?

  • Analysts are split over whether this year’s record Singles’ Day shopping spree represents a rebound in consumption in China
  • Many economists say the surge in spending does not alter the overall trend of subdued consumer spending growth in the country

Orange Wang
Updated: 7:00pm, 19 Nov, 2020

