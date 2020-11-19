Chinese splurged 769.7 billion yuan this year during Singles’ Day. Photo: Bloomberg
China Singles’ Day: do record sales really show a rebound in consumer spending?
- Analysts are split over whether this year’s record Singles’ Day shopping spree represents a rebound in consumption in China
- Many economists say the surge in spending does not alter the overall trend of subdued consumer spending growth in the country
Topic | China economy
Chinese splurged 769.7 billion yuan this year during Singles’ Day. Photo: Bloomberg