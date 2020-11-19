China sold US$6.22 million of US Treasury securities in September, lowering its total holdings to US$1.062 billion, according to the latest monthly Treasury International Capital (TIC) report from the US Department of the Treasury. Photo: Shutterstock
China dumps US Treasuries for fifth consecutive month, sending holdings to lowest level since February 2017
- China’s US Treasury holdings fell to the lowest level since February 2017, at the same time as tensions between the two nations continued to ratchet up
- China’s spending spree on Japanese government bonds continued, up 73 per cent over the first nine months of 2020 compared to a year earlier
Topic | China economy
