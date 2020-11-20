Joe Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping in December 2013. Photo: TNS
Joe Biden’s US election win means ‘more stability’ in superpower ties, American businesses in China hope
- A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai found that a vast majority expect Joe Biden to stabilise fraying US-China tensions
- More than 80 per cent of US firms quizzed do not expect more US trade tariffs on China after Biden’s US election victory over incumbent Donald Trump
