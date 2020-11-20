The loan prime rate (LPR) is a lending reference rate set monthly by 18 banks. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) revamped the mechanism to price LPR in August 2019, loosely pegging it to the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate. Photo: Reuters
China keeps benchmark loan rate steady for seventh straight month
- The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept unchanged at 3.85 per cent, while the five-year LPR remained at 4.65 per cent
- The rate decision came after the People’s Bank of China kept borrowing costs on the medium-term lending facility unchanged for a seventh straight month this week
Topic | China economy
