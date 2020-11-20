Prominent economist Liu Shangxi says China should not scale back the economic stimulus it rolled out to combat the coronavirus until it has ensured a full recovery. Photo: Weibo
China must maintain coronavirus stimulus to ensure full economic recovery, says prominent Beijing adviser
- Prominent economist Liu Shangxi says China should not scale back the economic stimulus it rolled out to combat the coronavirus
- Beijing must also address ballooning local government debt and should consult incoming Biden administration to reduce tensions, Liu says
