The Chinese government has taken an increasingly active economic role in the wake of the coronavirus. Photo: AP The Chinese government has taken an increasingly active economic role in the wake of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
The Chinese government has taken an increasingly active economic role in the wake of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Could coronavirus threaten China’s shift towards market economy?

  • Forum in Beijing told that the state has taken on an enhanced role in the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Government adviser Peng Sen warns that this shift could see the country drifting back towards a planned economy

Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:39pm, 22 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese government has taken an increasingly active economic role in the wake of the coronavirus. Photo: AP The Chinese government has taken an increasingly active economic role in the wake of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
The Chinese government has taken an increasingly active economic role in the wake of the coronavirus. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE