Huachen Automotive Group is the parent company of Brilliance Automotive, a partner of BMW. Photo: Reuters
Chinese authorities warn bond issuers they can’t ‘run away’ from their debts after defaults rock investor confidence

  • Financial regulators promise zero-tolerance approach after two high-profile defaults by Huachen Automotive Group and Yongcheng Coal and Electricity
  • Cases have alarmed investors who had assumed that local governments would honour their debts

Karen Yeung and Orange Wang

Updated: 6:33am, 23 Nov, 2020

