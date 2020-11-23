Xi Jinping says China must tackle the country’s widening wealth gap. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping has pledged to double the size of China’s economy by 2035, but can he rein in inequality?
- China’s rapid growth over the past four decades has lifted living standards, but coincided with a widening wealth gap
- President Xi Jinping says China must address the issue more seriously, indicating renewed focus over the next 15 years
