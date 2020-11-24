China has successfully boosted enrolments to high schools and universities over the past two decades, but a significant portion of its rural population lags behind. Photo: DPA
China must boost education quality ‘to avoid middle income trap’, rising inequality
- China has made progress in boosting enrolments to high schools and universities, but a significant portion of its rural population lags behind
- If China wants to avoid the ‘middle income trap’, where growth stagnates and incomes stall, it will need to improve its education system, experts say
Topic | China economy
China has successfully boosted enrolments to high schools and universities over the past two decades, but a significant portion of its rural population lags behind. Photo: DPA